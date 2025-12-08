Menu
Nightclub fire | Three victims from Assam went to Goa due to 'lack of livelihood', say families

The three were working at the Goa nightclub when a fire broke out, in which at least 25 people were killed, and six others suffered injuries after midnight on Sunday.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 07:38 IST
Published 08 December 2025, 07:38 IST
India NewsAssamGoaFireHimanta Biswa Sarma

