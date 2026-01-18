Menu
Nightclub where fire claimed 25 lives flagged for illegal construction in 2024: Goa government

The original owners of the property, Pradeep Ghadi Amonkar and Sunil Divkar, had filed a complaint before the Bardez taluka mamlatdar (revenue officer) on December 21, 2023.
Last Updated : 18 January 2026, 07:03 IST
Published 18 January 2026, 07:03 IST
