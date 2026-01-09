Menu
‘Shocks conscience’: High Court flags phones, charging points inside Goa’s Colvale jail

In a recent order, Justice Shreeram V Shirsat took cognisance of the smuggling of mobile phones and contraband into the jail premises and asked prison officials to install a robust jammer network.
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 08:53 IST
Published 09 January 2026, 08:53 IST
