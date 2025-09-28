<p>Panaji: A trawler capsized off the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/goa">Goa </a>coast in the wee hours of Sunday, prompting authorities to launch a rescue operation following which all 27 fishermen on board were later safely brought to the shore, police said.</p>.<p>The incident took place at around 1:30 am off Mobor beach in South Goa district, a senior police official said.</p>.<p>The trawler had 27 fishermen who called the police control room for help.</p>.<p>A team of coastal police, along with state-appointed lifeguards, and local fishermen, rushed for help, the police said.</p>.Stray elephant turns Goa village into unexpected home, sparks concern.<p>All the fishermen were brought to the shore early on Sunday with the help of jet-skis used by lifeguards and locals who assisted in the rescue operation.</p>.<p>"They are safe and there was no medical attention required for them," the official said.</p>.<p>The local fishermen who helped in the rescue work were led by Francis Fernandes, popularly known as Pele, who runs a water sports business in South Goa and shot into the limelight some years back when he was seen showing traditional fishing techniques to cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.</p>.<p>The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow alert', predicting heavy rains in Goa till October 1, and appealed to the fishermen not to venture in the sea. </p>