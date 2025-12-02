<p>Kalaburagi: The rally organised by dalit organisations in RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge’s hometown Chittapur in the district passed off peacefully amidst tight police security on Monday.</p>.<p>Samvidhana Rakshana Samiti took out a route march, calling it ‘Bheema Nade’.</p>.<p>Thousands of people gathered on either side of the roads, showering flower petals on the marching volunteers, including men and women, throughout the route march. This was followed by a public meeting. </p>.<p>The rally is seen as a counter to the route march taken out by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in the town on November 16, after conditional approval from the tahsildar, following a month-long tussle between the government and the RSS and the court order. </p>.<p>The procession, which was supposed to begin at 11.30 am, started at 2.40 pm from Chittavali Chowk.</p>.<p>Members of Dalit organisations raised slogans hailing the Constitution and its architect Dr Ambedkar.</p>.<p>Hundreds of people dressed in white shirts, khaki pants and blue caps took part in the 1.5-km procession. </p>.<p>The public meeting was held at Bajaj Kalyan Mandap where a mammoth pandal was erected.</p>.<p>Several religious heads and leaders of various organisations, including Bheem Army and Dalit Panthers, participated. </p>.<p>Addressing the meeting, Jnanprakash Swami of Mysuru Urilinga Peddi Mutt said the Indian Constitution did not <br>mention Manusmriti and those who did not accept the Constitution could not be called patriots. </p>.<p>“People who do not respect the Constitution and national flag cannot be citizens of this country. The wish of the Constitution is harmony not conflict. People who create conflict in society in the name of religion and caste cannot be patriotic,” the seer said. </p>