Karnataka: Rally by Dalit organisations passed off peacefully in Chittapur

Samvidhana Rakshana Samiti took out a route march, calling it ‘Bheema Nade’.
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 22:43 IST
Published 01 December 2025, 22:43 IST
