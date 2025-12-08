<p>A massive fire at a nightclub in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/goa">North Goa</a> claimed 25 lives after midnight on Sunday. Most of the deaths were caused by suffocation, as the victims got trapped on the ground floor of 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub at Arpora, 25 km from Panaji.</p><p>After the horrific incident, visuals from the club started making round on social media, showing the exact moment of the accident. </p><p>The videos shared on social media platforms show the dancer at the night club performing, while the musicians stood behind her. As the performance was going on, the ceiling of the club caught fire, which spread rapidly. </p>.Goa fire tragedy: Government steps up action against club chain; two properties sealed.<p>Authorities have said that all 25 victims have been identified, including 20 members of the staff and five tourists. Among the five tourists who died in the inferno, four were from Delhi, including three members of a single family. The fifth tourist was from Karnataka.</p>. <p>The construction was unauthorised, but the demolition notice served to the club had been stayed by a higher authority, claimed a village official, as Chief Minister Pramod Sawant vowed action against officials who allowed it to operate despite the violation of safety norms.</p><p>A preliminary inquiry indicated that the fire started on the first floor, and due to congestion and small doors, customers could not move out. "Some of them rushed to the ground floor and got trapped there," Sawant said.</p><p>“We will take action against the club management and also against the officials who allowed it to operate despite flouting safety norms,” Sawant said.</p><p>The Anjuna police in Goa have arrested the club's chief general manager, Rajiv Modak, general manager Vivek Singh, bar manager Rajiv Singhania, and gate manager Riyanshu Thakur.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>