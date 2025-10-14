'Good friend of mine': Donald Trump praises PM Modi at Gaza Peace Summit, then asks Shehbaz Sharif 'India-Pak will be nice, right?'
Trump, addressing a summit of world leaders at this Egyptian city after a ceasefire reached in Gaza ending the Israel-Hamas war, said from the podium that he thinks 'India and Pakistan will live very nicely together.
