'Good friend of mine': Donald Trump praises PM Modi at Gaza Peace Summit, then asks Shehbaz Sharif 'India-Pak will be nice, right?'

Trump, addressing a summit of world leaders at this Egyptian city after a ceasefire reached in Gaza ending the Israel-Hamas war, said from the podium that he thinks 'India and Pakistan will live very nicely together.
Last Updated : 14 October 2025, 02:45 IST
Published 13 October 2025, 23:51 IST
