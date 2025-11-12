<p>New Delhi: As the NIA began its probe into the Delhi blast, Congress leader and former home minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday talked of "home-grown terrorists" and said the government's discreet silence is because it knows about them.</p>.<p>In a post on X, though Chidambaram did not talk of the Delhi blast that claimed 12 lives and injured 20 people, he posed a question on why and under what circumstances are Indian citizens turning into terrorists.</p>.<p>"I have maintained before and after the Pahalgam terror attack that there are two kinds of terrorists foreign-trained infiltrated terrorists and home-grown terrorists. I said so in Parliament during the debate on Operation Sindoor. I was mocked and trolled for the reference to home-grown terrorists," he said in his post.</p>.P Chidambaram calls Operation Blue Star a 'mistake', Congress reacts.<p>"However, I must say that the government observed a discreet silence because the government knows that there are home-grown terrorists too. The point of this tweet is we should ask ourselves what are the circumstances that turn Indian citizens even educated persons into terrorists," Chidambaram said.</p>.<p>His post came on a day the Union cabinet termed the Delhi blast a "terrorist incident". </p>