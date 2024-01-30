Government willing to discuss every issue: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi ahead of Budget Session

At the customary all-party meeting on the eve of the Budget session, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, who represented Mallikarjun Kharge, raised the issue of the 'violent attack' on the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi in Assam and the state government's curbs on it.