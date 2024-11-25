Home
Govt announces Rs 1,435 cr PAN 2.0 Project

The PAN 2.0 Project enables technology-driven transformation of taxpayer registration services and is aimed at ease of access and speedy service delivery with improved quality.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 15:59 IST

Published 25 November 2024, 15:59 IST
