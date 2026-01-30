Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Govt attacking poor, assured jobs now taken away: Congress at MGNREGA protest in Delhi

The VB-G RAM G scheme dilutes the the UPA-era MGNREGA's original spirit, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.
Last Updated : 30 January 2026, 09:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 January 2026, 09:46 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsJairam RameshMGNREGA

Follow us on :

Follow Us