Govt promotes 11 ED cadre officers to joint director rank

New Delhi: The Centre has promoted 11 Enforcement Directorate cadre officers to the rank of joint director (JD) in the federal anti-money laundering agency.

This is the first time that so many cadre officers have been promoted in one go to the JD level, an important position vis-a-vis investigations, official sources told PTI.

Cadre officers have been appointed to the JD post in the past but at one or two positions only, the sources said.

The department of revenue under the Union Finance Ministry issued an order Tuesday for promoting 11 officers from the deputy director to the JD rank.