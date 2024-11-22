Home
Govt should include coking coal in list of critical minerals to boost production: NITI report

The European Union has declared coking coal as a critical raw material along with 29 other raw materials which include ‘green energy’ minerals like lithium, cobalt, and rare earths.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 11:47 IST

Published 22 November 2024, 11:47 IST
