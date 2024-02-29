Goyal's cancer not life-threatening: Court rejects Jet Airways founder's interim bail plea

Mumbai: Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal's cancer was at a preliminary stage and not life threatening, a special court said here on Thursday while refusing to grant him interim bail on medical grounds.

The court, however, permitted Goyal, arrested in a money laundering case, to undergo cancer treatment at a hospital of his choice for two months.

Goyal (74), who is lodged in Arthur Road jail in central Mumbai, had sought to be released on interim bail to undergo treatment for cancer. Special judge for cases under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) M G Deshpande noted that as per Goyal's medical reports, the malignancy was at a preliminary stage and was not life threatening and holds a strong hope of recovery.

"Currently, neither the private doctors nor the medical board has asserted that this sickness is life threatening. Moreover, the health condition of accused (Goyal) has not exhibited any alarming symptoms," the order said. There is a likelihood of positive recovery and complete eradication of the tumour with prompt and proper treatment, it added.

The court said Goyal was accused of a serious offence of laundering over Rs 500 crore and being an influential person, he poses a risk to the case if bail is granted. The judge, however, clarified that denial of interim bail was not a refusal of medical aid, but it was a measure to prevent potential abuse of the investigation process.

"Prima facie, it appears that the malignancy is at a preliminary stage and has not spread to the entire body yet," the court said. It added that while Tata Hospital was considered to be one of the best for cancer treatments, it was up to Goyal to choose a hospital for his treatment.