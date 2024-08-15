Gross insult to Ambedkar: Opposition on PM Modi's 'communal civil code' remarks

“To say that we have had a 'communal civil code' till now is a gross insult to Dr Ambedkar, who was the greatest champion of reforms in Hindu personal laws that became a reality by the mid-1950s. These reforms had been bitterly opposed by the RSS and the Jan Sangh,” Ramesh posted on 'X'.

He also cited the Law Commission's Consultation Paper which said that a Uniform Civil Code is “neither necessary nor desirable at this stage”.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury told DH that Modi's sole aim is to create disharmony through the “camouflage” of a discussion on the civil code, which is an RSS agenda. This is a “diversionary” tactic ahead of upcoming Assembly elections, as Modi only knows to create by pitting Hindus against Muslims, he said.

“This is one of the three agendas of the Sangh Parivar. After Ram Temple and Article 370, Modi is now using a new formula to revive the debate. The question to be asked is will they allow the abolition of provisions of the Hindu Undivided Family in the Hindu Code? What we need is a proper discussion and not imposition,” he told DH.