Gross insult to Ambedkar: Opposition on PM Modi's 'communal civil code' remarks

New Delhi: The Opposition on Thursday pounded on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “communal civil code” remarks during the Independence Day address, with I.N.D.I.A parties calling it as a “gross insult” to B R Ambedkar and a “diversionary” tactic to create discord among communities ahead of upcoming Assembly elections.
The parties, including Congress, CPI(M), CPI and RJD, accused Modi of peddling a “divisive agenda” while ignoring people’s issues and addressing concerns raised in the Hindenburg report about Adani Group among others. They were also critical of Modi’s emphasis on ‘One Nation, One Election’.
Soon after Modi called the existing civil code as “communal” and advocated the need for a “Secular Civil Code”, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said Modi's capacity for “malice, mischief, and maligning” history was on full display at the Red Fort.
The non-biological PM's capacity for malice, mischief, and maligning of history knows no bounds. It was on full display today from the Red Fort.— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 15, 2024
To say that we have had a "communal civil code" till now is a gross insult to Dr. Ambedkar, who was the greatest champion of reforms…
“To say that we have had a 'communal civil code' till now is a gross insult to Dr Ambedkar, who was the greatest champion of reforms in Hindu personal laws that became a reality by the mid-1950s. These reforms had been bitterly opposed by the RSS and the Jan Sangh,” Ramesh posted on 'X'.
He also cited the Law Commission's Consultation Paper which said that a Uniform Civil Code is “neither necessary nor desirable at this stage”.
CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury told DH that Modi's sole aim is to create disharmony through the “camouflage” of a discussion on the civil code, which is an RSS agenda. This is a “diversionary” tactic ahead of upcoming Assembly elections, as Modi only knows to create by pitting Hindus against Muslims, he said.
“This is one of the three agendas of the Sangh Parivar. After Ram Temple and Article 370, Modi is now using a new formula to revive the debate. The question to be asked is will they allow the abolition of provisions of the Hindu Undivided Family in the Hindu Code? What we need is a proper discussion and not imposition,” he told DH.
CPI General Secretary D Raja said it is the BJP that is attacking the “secular” Constitution. “Modi’s remarks are verbal jugglery to deceive people. There is nothing to inspire people. So he has resorted to a communal agenda. Whatever he spoke is in line with the sinister, divisive agenda of the RSS,” he said.
Senior RJD MP Manoj K Jha said, "After his remarks on 'mangalsutra' and Islamophobic content during poll speeches, Modi has now spoken about Secular Civil Code. Secularism is a process and it has to be imbibed. Every time we expect that the Prime Minister will give up his narrow mindset, he disappoints."
AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi questioned Modi on his concern over women’s safety.
"His own government approved the release of Bilqis Bano’s rapists and murderers of her family. She spent 15 years fighting for justice. Modi was Gujarat Chief Minister for most of this time. Modi has campaigned for a candidate in Karnataka who is accused of the most heinous crimes against thousands of women. BJP’s high command reportedly knew of these crimes much before they were made public," he said.
"If the Prime Minister himself doesn’t take women’s safety seriously, then how can we expect social change? When the ruling party releases convicted rapists, and they’re garlanded on their release, what’s the message going to criminals?" he added.