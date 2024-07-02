30 villages in Gujarat's Junagadh cut off as heavy rains submerge roads; 362 mm rainfall in Vanthali

Junagadh: Around 30 villages in Junagadh district of Gujarat were cut off as roads leading to them got submerged following heavy rains, with Vanthali in the district recording 361 mm rains in the 24-hour period ending Tuesday morning, officials said.

Ten talukas in the Saurashtra and southern region of the state received more than 200 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period resulting in water-logging in low-lying areas, they said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said in a statement that it has sent one team to Keshod in Junagadh district to help the people who were left stranded as a result of disconnected roads.

"Nearly 30 villages in Junagadh district were cut off as roads connecting them have gone under water following heavy rains," a senior official said.