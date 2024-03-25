AIMIM to fight LS poll from Gandhinagar and Bharuch seats

Notably, the high-profile Gandhinagar seat is represented by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "Our Central leadership has decided to field party's candidates from Bharuch and Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seats. Names of candidates will be announced soon. Both Bharuch and Gandhinagar have significant number of Muslim population," said Gujarat unit All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Sabir Kabliwala, a former MLA.