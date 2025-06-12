<p>Mumbai: Shattered by one of the worst-ever aviation tragedies in India, the Tata Group has decided to prove Rs one crore to the families of each person who lost their lives in the Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad as the primary focus now is to support the affected people and their families.</p><p>“We are deeply anguished by the tragic event involving Air India flight 171 operating operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick. No words can adequately express the grief we feel at this moment. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and with those who have been injured,” said N Chandrasekaran, the Chairman of Tata Sons, the flagship company of the Tata Group, which also owns Air India. </p>.<p>“Tata Group will provide Rs 1 crore to the families of each person who has lost their life in this tragedy. We will also cover the medical expenses of those injured and ensure that they receive all necessary care and support,” said Chandrasekaran, who is also the Chairman of Air India. </p><p>"Additionally, we will provide support in the building up of the B J Medical's hostel. We remain steadfast in standing with the affected families and communities during this unimaginable time,” he said. </p>.Air India plane crash | Boeing 787 Dreamliner, considered among the best.<p>“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event,” he said. At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families,” said Chandra, who is based in Mumbai. </p><p>"We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted. Further updates will be shared as we receive more verified information. An emergency centre has been activated and a support team has been set up for families seeking information,” he added.</p>