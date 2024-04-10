Deaths of two lions on tracks in Amreli: Gujarat HC questions action taken by Railways, forest dept

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday expressed dismay over the delay by the Railways and state forest department in taking preventive measures after two lions were run over by trains in the state.

Citing a Supreme Court order, the court of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal said the "right to life includes the right to have a clean environment, which includes protection of the wildlife."

The court resented the delay in action taken by the two authorities after two lions were mowed down by trains in Gir forest in January, and said the HC should not be treated as a 'daroga' (policeman) whose interference was needed for them to act.