Forces outside and inside working to destabilise India: Modi amid Canada tensions

<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi on occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on Thursday said, 'forces outside India and inside are working to destabilise the country', <a href="https://x.com/PTI_News/status/1851841543050559946">reported</a> <em>ANI</em>.</p><p>His statement comes amid the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-canada-row-escalates-as-both-nations-expel-diplomats-3232131">ongoing tensions between India and Canada</a> after India withdrew its High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, and five of his colleagues this month after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government tagged them as "persons of interest" in the investigation into the killing of the Khalistani Sikh extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in the North American country.</p><p>Canada also recently named Amit Shah as the person behind the plot to kill Khalistanis there. </p><p>PM Modi addressed the Ekta Diwas Parade at the Statue of Unity on the occasion Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary, in Gujarat's Kevadia.</p><p>In his address he also said that the government is trying to put in place 'one nation, one secular civil code', which will aim at strengthening the country.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, senior official of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government in Ottawa had alleged that Home Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/amit-shah-behind-plot-to-kill-khalistanis-in-canada-trudeau-government-3254824"> Amit Shah ordered agencies</a> of the Government of India to carry out operations targeting Khalistani Sikh extremists in Canada.</p><p>This is the first time Ottawa accused the political leadership of Indian government of being involved in New Delhi’s alleged operations to gather information about Khalistani Sikh terrorists based in Canada as well as to coerce and intimidate them as well as to carry out violent acts against some of them.</p><p>However, sources in New Delhi dismissed the latest allegation by the Canadian Government against Amit Shah as baseless as were its accusations about the role of New Delhi in the killing of Nijjar.<br><br><em>(With DHNS inputs)</em></p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>