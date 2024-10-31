Home
Forces outside and inside working to destabilise India: Modi amid Canada tensions

PM Modi addressed the Ekta Diwas Parade at the Statue of Unity on the occasion Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary, in Gujarat's Kevadia.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 04:52 IST

Published 31 October 2024, 04:47 IST
India NewsWorld newsCanadaGujaratNarendra ModiJustin Trudeau

