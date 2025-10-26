<p>Mangaluru: A case has been registered against RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat for allegedly delivering a speech that incited religious hatred, insulted women’s dignity, and threatened peace during Deepotsava programme held at Uppalige in Puttur on October 20.</p><p>According to the complaint filed by Eshwari Padmunja of Puttur taluk, Bhat’s speech included derogatory remarks about Hindu and Muslim communities and references to voter demographics that could incite communal discord. The speech was reportedly broadcast on the YouTube channel Kahale News.</p>.Students irked with Karnataka government's decision to up nursing seats after counselling.<p>Based on the complaint, Puttur Rural Police Station has registered a case under sections 79, 196, 299, and 302 and Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), against Prabhakar Bhat and the event organisers. An investigation is underway.</p>