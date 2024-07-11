'Omerta' code in Gujarat village and more: Former top cop pens year-long experience in new book

The author is better known for having several run-ins with the previous government led by the then chief minister Narendra Modi. A series of legal battles between Sharma and the government ensued since 2002 post Godhra riots and became bitter following cases such as Madhavpura Mercantile Co-operative Bank case, Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter, among others.

Once hailed as a "tough cop" for arresting dreaded gangster Adul Latif, an associate of Dawood Ibrahim, in 1995 and credited to have set up Gujarat's Anti-terrorist Squad (ATS) in 1993, among other things, the fall out with the state government led to his isolation to insignificant postings including as an MD of state-run Gujarat Sheep and Wool Corporation Ltd.

He went on central deputation as Director General of Bureau of Police Research and Development from where he retired in 2012. Later, he was appointed as an advisor in the ministry of home affairs. He was also on the United Nation Panel of Experts for Sudan and served in Afghanistan, Nepal and Solomon Islands. In 2015, he joined Congress and remained active until the 2017 state assembly election.

He was served chargesheet in a case pertaining to 1985 in connection with an alleged fake encounter and two missing persons of the family in Bhuj taluka of Kutch district where he was posted as Superintendent of Police. His ex-IAS brother Pradeep Sharma, too, is facing nearly a dozen FIRs related to alleged corruption.

Although the contents of the book is limited to a year of experience, the book reads like a guidebook especially for the rookie cops. Through the stories of his first hand encounters with crimes and investigation, Sharma explains in detail not just about the perpetrators but also their socio-economic backgrounds to give the readers some perspective.

Chapters like "Anonymous Information," "An Undetected Robbery", "Of Criminal Tribes, Police Patels and Wagharies," "In a Fit of Rage" and "Infidelity" reveal not just the nature of the crime but also the society and its fallacy. The book has been published by Clever Fox, which is going to be formally launched in Bengaluru on July 12.