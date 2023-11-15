JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Four labourers from Bihar die after entering septic tank in Surat

Two labourers fell unconscious while cleaning the septic tank, and two others who tried to rescue them too fainted, said an official of Pansala police station.
Last Updated 15 November 2023, 04:31 IST

Follow Us

Surat: Four labourers from Bihar died of asphyxiation after entering a septic tank at a dyeing unit in Surat’s Palsana locality, the police have said.

The incident took place at a factory on Palsana-Katodara road on Tuesday evening.

Two labourers fell unconscious while cleaning the septic tank, and two others who tried to rescue them too fainted, said an official of Pansala police station.

All four were taken out of the tank and rushed to the hospital where doctors declared them dead, the police official said.

The deceased hailed from Bihar and their identities were being ascertained, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 November 2023, 04:31 IST)
India NewsGujaratBiharSurat

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT