Gujarat girl bleeds to death after intercourse while boy spends hours searching remedies online

<p>A 26-year-old man in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gujarat">Gujarat's</a> Navsari district was detained for culpable homicide after he surfed the net for remedies, and attempting intercourse again, while watching his girlfriend bleed profusely. The girl eventually succumbed to death.</p><p><em>The Times of India</em> <a href="https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/girl-bleeds-to-death-as-bf-surfs-net-for-hours-looking-for-a-remedy/articleshow/113829546.cms" rel="nofollow">reported</a> that investigators said the accused, seeing the girl bleed after having intercourse, spent hours searching "what to do to cease bleeding during intercourse" on the internet, instead of immediately seeking emergency medical attention for her. </p><p>Navsari SP Sushil Agrawal told <em>TOI</em>, "The forensic report stated she died due to excessive bleeding. Instead of calling 108 or medical assistance, he contacted his friends and transferred her in a private vehicle after waiting for them. Had she received emergency medical aid with IV fluids, blood and medicines, she would have survived."</p><p><em>TOI</em> further confirmed that the man attempted intercourse while the girl was losing blood. </p>.Lucknow man orders iPhone via cash-on-delivery mode, murders delivery boy after receiving it.<p>The girl, a first year nursing student, had met the man three years ago, though they had reportedly not been in contact with each other until 7 months ago.</p><p>"After being in a relationship for seven months, they decided to spend some private time on September 23, and checked into the hotel. Even after realising she was bleeding, the accused attempted to have intercourse with her. When the situation worsened, he spent 60 to 90 minutes in the hotel. She was pronounced dead at 2:15pm at a hospital. Before leaving the hotel, he cleaned up the bloodstains to destroy evidence," a cop told <em>TOI</em>.</p><p>Postmortem report suggested she died due to grave injuries in her private parts and consequent heavy blood loss, resulting in haemorrhagic shock.</p><p>Jalalpore police have booked the man for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and destruction of evidence. </p><p>"We need to reconstruct what transpired that day. We also want to know how he destroyed the evidence," an investigator told TOI.</p>