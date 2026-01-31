Menu
Gujarat man diagnosed with rabies shows signs of animal-like behaviour; hospitalised

The hospital sought the help of the police and forest department to control the patient, including the possible use of dart injections for additional sedation.
Last Updated : 31 January 2026, 16:33 IST
Published 31 January 2026, 16:33 IST
