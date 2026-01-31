PM Modi backs Palestine, welcomes Trump’s Gaza peace plan ahead of Israel visit
Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, the minister of foreign affairs and expatriates of the Palestinian Authority, was also among the foreign ministers who met the prime minister and attended the conclave hosted by New Delhi on Saturday.
Delighted to receive the Foreign Ministers and delegations of the Arab League today. The Arab world is a part of India’s extended neighbourhood, linked by deep civilisational bonds, vibrant people-to-people connections and enduring brotherly ties, as well as a shared commitment… pic.twitter.com/GSqth4nXEN