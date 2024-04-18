Keeping it cool: Vadodara traffic police uses AC helmets to tackle heatwave

With the heatwave intensifying across the country, traffic police in Gujarat's Vadodara try to keep their cool with newly crafted AC helmets.
These helmets, designed by IIM Vadodara students, are powered by a battery which can last up to eight hours on a single full charge, News18 reported.
A video of on duty policemen wearing AC helmets went viral on social media.
Last year, Ahmedabad traffic police introduced AC helmets and Kanpur traffic police too, will do a trial run of the helmets soon.
What are AC helmets
The uniquely designed helmets have a plastic top with a fan-like structure. These work on a battery pack that is tied to the policeman's waist. They can work for a whole eight hours after one full charge and also provide protection from dust and other pollutants.
In comparison to regular rider helmets, these are heavier by 500 grams and cost between Rs 12,000 and Rs 16,000 on an average, the publication reported.
(Published 18 April 2024, 05:19 IST)