Man held for sexually assaulting 10-month-old girl in Gujarat's Bharuch

Bharuch: A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-month-old girl in his neighbourhood in Gujarat's Bharuch district, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place in Panoli in Ankleshwar taluka on Sunday, Deputy Superintendent of Police Kushal Oza said.

The accused took the child, who was with her grandmother, after promising to give her wafers and sexually assaulted her on the way to his house, Oza said.