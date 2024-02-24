On Gujarat visit, PM Narendra Modi leads roadshow in Jamnagar

Jamnagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a massive roadshow from Jamnagar airport on Saturday night after arriving in Gujarat.

A large number of people lined up on both sides of the illuminated road holding saffron flags, and chants of 'Modi, Modi and ' 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' filled the air as the PM's cavalcade moved towards the Circuit House.

During the two-km journey, Modi greeted people from his vehicle by waving at them.

At one point, the prime minister came out of his vehicle to wave at the enthusiastic supporters which included women and children.

The PM will halt at the Jamnagar Ccircuit House for the night. He is scheduled to attend two functions in the Devbhumi Dwarka and Rajkot districts in Saurashtra region on Sunday.

Earlier, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, state BJP president CR Paatil, and other leaders received the prime minister at Jamnagar Air Force station upon his arrival.

The PM is scheduled to inaugurate Gujarat’s first All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rajkot on February 25.

He will also inaugurate the four-lane cable-stayed bridge between Okha and Beyt Dwarka in Devbhumi Dwarka district.