Seven injured as gas cylinder catches fire in Surat building

<p>Surat: Seven people received burn injuries after a gas cylinder caught fire in a building in Gujarat's Surat city on Wednesday morning, officials said.</p>.<p>The incident took place on the second floor of the Krishna Complex building located in Katargam locality at around 6 am, a fire department official said.</p>.<p>Seven people, all men in the age group of 18 to 27 years, present in a small room of the building suffered burn injuries and were rushed to a hospital where they were undergoing treatment, he said.</p>.Fire breaks out at e-vehicle showroom in Bengaluru; 20-year-old employee killed.<p>"We received a fire call at 6.18 am, following which six fire tenders from three fire stations were rushed to the spot to control the blaze," a fire control room official said.</p>.<p>"The blaze was soon brought under control and the (firefighting) operation concluded within an hour," he said.</p>.<p>The police seized three gas cylinders from the site and further investigation was underway, the official said.</p>