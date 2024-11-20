Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Seven injured as gas cylinder catches fire in Surat building

The incident took place on the second floor of the Krishna Complex building located in Katargam locality at around 6 am
PTI
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 09:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2024, 09:01 IST
India NewsGujaratFireSurat

Follow us on :

Follow Us