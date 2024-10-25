Supreme Court declines to order status quo on illegal demolition of Muslim places of worship in Gujarat

<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to order a status quo on alleged illegal demolition of Muslim places of worship and other structures at Gir Somnath in Gujarat.</p><p>A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan was initially inclined to order the status quo.</p><p>However, as the hearing progressed, the bench said no such order was needed at this stage.</p>.Delhi riots 2020: Supreme Court asks Delhi HC to expedite Sharjeel Imam's bail plea hearing.<p>At the outset, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for a Muslim party, said the properties were on the Waqf land and the state government be directed not to create any third-party rights.</p><p>Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Gujarat government, said there was nothing in the name of the petitioner Auliya-E-Deen Committee and it is a government land.</p><p>The top court was hearing a contempt petition against Gujarat authorities for allegedly illegally demolishing residential and religious structures in the state despite an interim stay and without its prior nod.</p>