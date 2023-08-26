Surat resident claims he was 'designer' of Chandrayaan's lander, police launch probe

Surat police in Gujarat are probing a city resident's claims that he was a scientist working with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and designed the lander module of the Chandrayaan-3 moon mission, an official has said.

City police commissioner Ajay Tomar has directed the crime branch to conduct investigation to verify the claims which were prima facie false, Deputy Commissioner of Police (special branch) Hetal Patel said on Friday.