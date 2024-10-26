Home
Teacher held for sexually assaulting 17-year-old tribal student in Gujarat school

The incident took place in a residential school for tribals in Khalta village and the accused has been identified as Kalpesh Baria, the Dhanpur police station official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 09:05 IST

Published 26 October 2024, 09:05 IST
