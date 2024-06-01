Three killed, over 40 injured after two buses collide in Gujarat

Modasa (Gujarat): Three persons were killed and more than 40 injured after a state transport bus hit a motorcycle, jumped the road divider and collided with a private bus carrying pilgrims in Gujarat's Arvalli district on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred on a state highway near Sakaria village at around 11 am, an official said.

The state transport bus hit a motorcycle, and the driver lost control of the wheel, causing the vehicle to jump the road divider and collide with a luxury bus on the wrong side of the highway, he said.

The official said the luxury bus was carrying passengers returning to Savli in Vadodara after a pilgrimage to Jagannath Temple in Puri (Odisha).