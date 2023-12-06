Pannun vows to 'shake foundations of Parliament' on or before December 13

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has threatened to 'shake the very foundations of the Parliament' on or before December 13, the day which marks the anniversary of the 2001 attack. In a statement, he said it was a response to 'India's foiled assassination' bid on him, various news outlets reported.

Pannun, who is a citizen of the US and Canada, released the video showing a poster with his image next to that of Afzal Guru, who was convicted of attacking the Parliament, along with a caption saying 'Delhi Banega Khalistan'.

Afzal Guru was hanged in 2013 for the attack.

Indian security agencies and the Delhi police are reportedly stepping up efforts to thwart any such attacks from operatives of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ).