Pannun vows to 'shake foundations of Parliament' on or before December 13

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has threatened to 'shake the very foundations of the Parliament' on or before December 13, the day which marks the anniversary of the 2001 attack. In a statement, he said it was a response to 'India's foiled assassination' bid on him, various news outlets reported.
Pannun, who is a citizen of the US and Canada, released the video showing a poster with his image next to that of Afzal Guru, who was convicted of attacking the Parliament, along with a caption saying 'Delhi Banega Khalistan'.
Afzal Guru was hanged in 2013 for the attack.
Indian security agencies and the Delhi police are reportedly stepping up efforts to thwart any such attacks from operatives of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ).
The US claimed to have recently thwarted an attempt on Pannun's life in June, by assassins with an Indian connection.
A drug trafficker of Indian origin, by the name of Nikhil Gupta, was detained by Czech authorities at Prague on June 30 at the request of the US government. He has been accused of working with an undercover cop and hiring an informant of the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) to kill Pannun.
After news of this broke, pro-Khalistani elements heckled the Indian ambassador to the US, in New York, accusing him of being part of the plot to kill Pannun.
Pannun has been on the offensive against India for the past two years, even issuing 'kill posters' against diplomats at missions in Ottawa and other places. He had also made a threat - a month back - to blow up an Air India flight, something that has not happened yet.
The Khalistani terrorist's threat comes at a time when the Parliament is seeing the winter session take place, which will go on till December 22.