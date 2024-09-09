Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Haryana polls 2024 | AAP puts pressure on Congress, says will announce all 90 candidates by evening

Sources said that the talks between two sides have been stuck over the number of seats to be contested by AAP, with the party demanding 10 seats and the Congress offering 5.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 September 2024, 07:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: The AAP's Haryana chief Sushil Gupta said on Monday the party will declare by this evening candidates for all 90 seats if the Congress fails to finalise an alliance with it for the October 5 assembly polls.

Gupta told PTI Videos that every worker of Aam Aadmi Party in Haryana is ready to strongly contest all the 90 Assembly seats.

"We will release the list of candidates on 90 seats by the evening," he said when asked about the reply of Congress to AAP regarding alliance for the polls.

The talks between two sides have been stuck over the number of seats to be contested by AAP, with the party demanding 10 seats and the Congress offering 5, party sources said.

Gupta said AAP was waiting for the Congress' response, but nothing has come so far.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 September 2024, 07:08 IST
India NewsCongressAAPIndian PoliticsHaryanaHaryana Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT