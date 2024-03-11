JOIN US
india
haryana

6 dead as SUV rams into car in Haryana's Rewari

The accident took place near Masani village on Sunday night when the occupants of the car were returning after offering prayers at the Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan.
Last Updated 11 March 2024, 07:13 IST

Rewari: Six people died and as many were injured when their car was hit by an SUV here, police said on Monday.

The accident took place near Masani village on Sunday night when the occupants of the car were returning after offering prayers at the Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan, they said.

On their way back, the car's tyre got punctured. In the meantime, the SUV rammed into the car from behind, they said.

Police said the deceased were identified as Roshni (58), Neelam (54), Poonam Jain (50) and Shikha (40), residents of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh; driver Vijay (40), a resident of Himachal Pradesh; and Sunil (24), a resident of Kharkhara village here.

The injured have been admitted to hospitals in Rewari and Gurugram, police said.

(Published 11 March 2024, 07:13 IST)
India NewsAccidentHaryana

