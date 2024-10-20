Commission agent shot dead by armed assailants in Haryana's Kurukshetra

<p>Kurukshetra: A commission agent from the local grain market was shot dead by two bike borne assailants here, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The incident took place in Ismailabad village on Saturday evening when the accused fired three bullets at Har Vilas (69), as he was driving his car, they said.</p>.<p>They said that the two assailants broke the car's glass and one of them fired three shots at the victim, which hit his neck and chest.</p>.<p>He was initially taken to a hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in Ambala, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.</p>.Paramilitary jawan shoots self dead with AK-47 during duty at coal mine in Chhattisgarh.<p>Superintendent of Police Varun Singhla said that primary investigations suggests that the killing may have stemmed from an old rivalry.</p>.<p>Further investigation in the matter is underway and efforts are on to nab the accused, he added.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, President of the Grain Market Commission Agents Association Vinod Kansal said that there is an atmosphere of fear among the commission agents due to such incidents.</p>.<p>He demanded that as long as the paddy procurement season is going on in the grain market, the police should keep a Police Control Room vehicle stationed at the gate of the grain market at all times for the safety of the commission agents.</p>