EC stops result announcement of ongoing recruitments in Haryana until assembly poll gets over

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday rejected Congress’ complaint against recruitment to around 5,700 posts in Haryana, saying it did not violate Model Code of Conduct (MCC) but asked the government not to declare results till the Assembly election is over.

The poll body’s decision came on two complaints filed by Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh on August 18 and 19 after going through the response filed by the state government, which said the recruitment process had started much before the MCC was in place.

Ramesh had claimed that the recruitment notices for 5,600 Police Constables, 76 graduate teachers and physical training instructors and 38 senior posts in the state government were in violation of the poll code.