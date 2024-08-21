EC stops result announcement of ongoing recruitments in Haryana until assembly poll gets over

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday rejected Congress’ complaint against recruitment to around 5,700 posts in Haryana, saying it did not violate Model Code of Conduct (MCC) but asked the government not to declare results till the Assembly election is over.
The poll body’s decision came on two complaints filed by Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh on August 18 and 19 after going through the response filed by the state government, which said the recruitment process had started much before the MCC was in place.
Ramesh had claimed that the recruitment notices for 5,600 Police Constables, 76 graduate teachers and physical training instructors and 38 senior posts in the state government were in violation of the poll code.
The EC contended that regular recruitment and appointment or promotion through the Union Public Service Commission, state Public Service Commissions or Staff Selection Commission or any other statutory authority can continue during the election season.
Quoting the response from the state government, the EC said the process of recruitment for Constables and other posts were initiated by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission and Haryana PSC in July, much before the MCC came into effect though the advertisement came on August 16, hours before the poll announcement.
“It is amply clear that the selection process was initiated and necessary communications were sent by the state government to the concerned statutory authorities much before the date of enforcement of MCC,” the EC said adding, there is “no violation” of the MCC.
“However, in order to maintain the level playing field and to ensure that no undue advantage is accrued to anyone, the Commission has directed the state government not to declare the results of these recruitments till completion of General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Haryana,” it said
Published 21 August 2024, 11:33 IST