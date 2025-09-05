Menu
Gurugram: 2 cyber fraudsters sold more than 100 bank accounts, arrested

They have sold more than 100 such accounts, each for Rs 10,000, to cyber thugs, police said.
Last Updated : 05 September 2025, 01:57 IST
Published 05 September 2025, 01:57 IST
India NewsCrimegurugramcybercrime

