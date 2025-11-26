<p>A 16-year-old basketball player died in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/haryana">Haryana's </a>Rohtak after the iron pole of the basketball hoop fell on him. </p><p>The CCTV footage of the incident shows Hardik, a national player practicing at the sports ground in Lakhan Majra village when the mishap took place. The video showed the iron structure collapsing and hitting him in the chest when Hardik tried to hang from the pole as part of his practice.</p>.<p>Soon after, other players rushed to help him. </p><p>As per a <a href="https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/national-basketball-player-dies-haryana-rohtak-hoop-pole-collapse-sports-infrastructure-concerns-2826077-2025-11-26">report </a>by <em>India Today</em>, he was taken to the hospital in a critical condition, but died during treatment. </p>.<p>Hardik won medals in several competitions like 47th Sub-Junior National Championship in Kangra, 49th Sub-Junior National Championship in Hyderabad and 39th Youth National Championship in Puducherry , the publication said. </p>