Hooda targets Saini govt over 'Non-Stop Haryana' slogan, CM hits back

Saini hit back at the former chief minister on Wednesday, saying, "Bhupinder Hoodaji, my Haryana today is non-stop Haryana." In a post in Hindi on X, the chief minister took a dig at the Congress regime (2005-2014) in the state led by Hooda, and claimed that a full stop has now been put on goondaism, atrocities against Dalits and backward classes, auction of government jobs, taking away farmers' land and the reign of terror that prevailed when the grand old party was in power.