In Haryana, Dharmendra Pradhan asks BJP workers to expose Congress' 'falsehood' & 'misrule'

Chandigarh: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday asked the party workers to gear up for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections and reach out to the people to expose the Congress' "falsehood" and "misrule".

Pradhan, who was recently made the BJP's election in-charge for Haryana, addressed a party event in Rohtak along with Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar and senior party leader Biplab Kumar Deb.

Pradhan was honoured by the local unit after being appointed as Haryana's election in-charge while Khattar and Gurjar were also felicitated for being elected as MPs.