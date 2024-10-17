Nayab Saini to take oath as Haryana CM; PM Modi, Shah to attend event

<p>Chandigarh: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nayab-singh-saini">Nayab Singh Saini</a> will take oath as the chief minister of Haryana at a ceremony in Panchkula where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP bigwigs and NDA partners will be in attendance on Thursday.</p><p>Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Saini, who will become the chief minister for the second time.</p><p>Ministers of Saini's cabinet are also likely to be sworn in at the ceremony. Haryana can have a maximum of 14 ministers, including the chief minister.</p><p>Massive security arrangements have been made for the ceremony.</p><p>In the October 5 Haryana polls, the BJP secured an unprecedented third term in the state, winning 48 seats in the 90-member assembly. The Congress won 37 seats.</p>.Nayab Singh Saini stakes claim to form govt in Haryana. <p>Saini, 54, was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in a meeting held at the party office in Panchkula on Wednesday.</p><p>In a departure from tradition, the BJP had declared that Saini would remain chief minister if the party returned to power in Haryana after the assembly polls.</p><p>Saini, an OBC face of the party, had replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as the chief minister of Haryana in March. He won Ladwa assembly seat in Kurukshetra district by a margin of 16,054 votes.</p><p>Saini's elevation from the Haryana BJP president to the chief minister in March came at a time when the party was facing anti-incumbency following Khattar's tenure of nine-and-a-half years and attacks from a buoyant opposition on farmers' issues, unemployment, Agnipath scheme, inflation, and law and order.</p><p>The BJP's gamble paid off with Saini leading the BJP to victory, defying exit poll predictions of a clean sweep for the Congress.</p>.<p>Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit Haryana on Thursday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Nayab Singh Saini as the Chief Minister of the northern state. </p><p>According to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s official schedule, Naidu is expected to arrive in Chandigarh by 11:15 am and attend the swearing-in ceremony between 12:30 pm and 2 pm at Panchkula. </p><p>Later, the CM is also scheduled to attend a meeting of NDA chief ministers and conclude his one-day tour of Haryana. Naidu is expected to return to Andhra Pradesh around 10:30 pm.</p>