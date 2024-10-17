Home
Nayab Saini to take oath as Haryana CM; PM Modi, Shah to attend event

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Saini, who will become the chief minister for the second time.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 04:26 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 04:26 IST
