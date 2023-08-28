Nuh wears deserted look amid tight security; 15 seers, right-wing group leaders pray at Nalhar temple

A 30-year-old resident of Nuh, who didn't wish to be named, said, 'There are no issues here. People here live peacefully and we have closed our shops as a precautionary measure. We saw what happened last time. An atmosphere of fear is being created here for absolutely no reason.' The Nuh district administration has already ordered the closure of educational institutions and banks on Monday, suspended mobile Internet and bulk SMS services, and imposed prohibitory orders in the communally-sensitive district as a precautionary measure.