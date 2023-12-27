JOIN US
Homeindiaharyana

Rahul Gandhi meets Bajrang Punia, other wrestlers in Haryana

He met them at the Virender Arya Akhara in Chhara village of Jhajjar district.
Last Updated 27 December 2023, 03:05 IST

Follow Us

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met wrestlers including Bajrang Punia at the Virender Arya Akhara in Chhara village of Jhajjar district, in Haryana, ANI reported.

The meeting comes amid Bajrang Poonia's decision to return the Padma Shri in protest of the recently conducted Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) polls, which saw Brij Bhushan loyalist Sanjay Singh become the new president.

The election result has not gone down well with the wrestlers who were protesting against BJP's Brij Bhushan over sexual harassment allegations. Following Singh's ascent, Sakshi Malik also announced her retirement from the sport, after which the sports ministry ended up suspending the newly elected WFI.

Brij Bhushan has distanced himself from the entire matter, repeatedly telling reporters that he has nothing to do with the wrestling body anymore.

(Published 27 December 2023, 03:05 IST)
