Road crash in Haryana leaves three dead

PTI
Last Updated : 14 July 2024, 08:36 IST

Hisar (HR): Three friends were killed when their car rammed into a tree in Gagan Kheri village here, police said on Sunday.

Pawan alias Pony, Nishu and Jaideep, who were aged around 25, were returning home after buying new clothes for a wedding when the accident took place on Saturday evening, police said.

The three were pulled out of the car by passersby and rushed to Hansi Civil Hospital where doctors declared them dead, police said.

The bodies were handed over to their families after postmortem on Sunday.

Published 14 July 2024, 08:36 IST
