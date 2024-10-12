Home
RSS leader Indresh Kumar hails Bishnoi communities' contribution to protecting environment

The RSS leader hailed Guru Jambheshwar, the founder of the Bishnoi Panth, and Amrita Devi, who was among 363 Bishnois who sacrificed their life to save trees.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 10:04 IST

Comments
Published 12 October 2024, 10:04 IST
