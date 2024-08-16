Saini attacks Congress's 'Haryana Maange Hisab' campaign, asks what it did for farmers while in power

Saini said the BJP-led government in the state has taken several steps for farmers' welfare in the past ten years.

"Congress sheds crocodile tears in the name of farmers. They should tell how much crops they procured from farmers in the ten years between 2005-2014," Saini said.

"During their rule, Congress used to handover cheques of meagre amounts of Rs 2, Rs 5 for crop damage. The BJP government has given Rs 13,276 crore as compensation to farmers for crop damage in the past ten years," he said.

During the Congress rule, farmers would "dump their produce" on roads as they did not get the required price, the CM said.

Under the BJP government, payment is made to the farmers' bank accounts within 72 hours, Saini said.

Dubbing the 'Haryana Maange Hisab' campaign as a "jhooth ki yatra" (yatra of lies), he added, "Those who are seeking an account from us, I want to show them the mirror and tell them how we are taking decisions in favour of farmers and empowering them," he said.

Saini said while the Congress is wearing a mask of honesty these days, everyone knows how farmers' land was "snatched by them in the name of CLU (change of land use)" and handed them over to builders.

The Congress has been attacking the BJP as part of its 'Haryana Maange Hisab' campaign, after its launch on July 15, targeting the ruling party over several issues concerning farmers as well as unemployment, law and order and others.