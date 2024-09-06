Teen victim of cow vigilantes was religious, visited Ayodhya Ram temple: CPI(M) leaders after meeting family

"The question raised by Aryan's family is why would she deliberately mislead the police? Is it to protect the gau rakshaks or is it to use the murder to implicate a rival gang?" they said. The CPI(M) said the role of the police is "extremely dubious", and it is "unthinkable" that there was a car chase on the national highway for 30 km and without any intervention by the highway police. They added that the family were told by police that the man who shot their son is a “nek aadmi” (good man) and their son was shot “by mistake”. "What is the message being given? That they should compromise with the nek aadmi? They added main accused Anil Kaushik, the police-certified nek aadmi, is a member of the sarkar-recognised gau rakshak district committee and has been in close touch with police," the CPI(M) said.